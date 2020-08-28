FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is developing over Minnesota and Iowa early this morning. Those storms will move eastward into Wisconsin later today and tonight. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail greater than an inch in diameter, and tornadoes.

We are currently under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms for today.

Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region for one more day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s with high dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will push heat indices into the 90s.

By the weekend, high pressure will build in. Sunshine, along with cooler and more comfortable conditions will be seen for both Saturday and Sunday.

