Fitzgerald: Senate to weigh “dozens of proposals” for police reform special session

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV/AP) -- The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but senators will not debate anything immediately.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday that the Legislature will work through “dozens of proposals” in the coming months. In a statement Friday, Fitzgerald explained that, in addition to the legislation backed by the Evers Administration, Senator Senator Van Wanggaard (R-21st) has a set of bills targeting police transparency and community involvement.

The Republican Senate leader added that the task force formed by his counterpart in the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, will likely draft even more potential proposals.

Additionally, Fitzgerald expressed hope for new laws that would increase penalties for violence perpetrated against police, firefighters, and EMTs, saying recent events in Kenosha and Madison help demonstrate that first responders serve at great risk to their personal safety.

Lawmakers are required to at least begin special sessions called by the governor, but they are not required to take action.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

