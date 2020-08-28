Freshmen orientation introduces Milton high school students to COVID-19 changes

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton High School students will return to the classroom this fall in a “blended” model of in-person and virtual learning.

The students are divided by last name into two groups. The cohorts will alternate which days they will attend school and which days they will learn remotely.

On Friday, Milton high school freshmen got their first taste of what high school is like, as well as a crash course on the COVID-19 safety measures.

“I think everyone might take a little bit of time to figure out exactly where everything is,” said 9th grader Carissa Choi. “But a new school it’s going to be like that anyway.”

Choi and other new students spent the day in an orientation where the freshmen were able to meet their teachers and receive advice from upperclassmen.

“It’s nice that we have this day to figure things out before we come,” said Choi.

Natalie Silveus, Milton High School Junior, is one of 60 students in the “Link Crew” who are there to help freshmen adjust to a new school.

“It’s kind of exciting to be back in the classrooms,” said Silveus. “It was really hard to not be around people, but I really liked the hybrid idea of going to school one day and then having a break the next day.”

Principal Jeremy Bilhorn says about 80 percent of students opted into the hybrid model.

“We want to do it safely. We want to do it in a way that protects everybody and is responsible,” said Bihorn. “It’s going to be learning for our staff and it’s going to be learning for me.”

Some of the adjustments include one-way hallways, social distancing seating in the cafeteria, and sanitizing classroom desks in between periods.

“The first weeks of school is all of us trying to adjust to what this looks like,” said Bilhorn. “Even with some of these pretty remarkable changes to school, they’re still excited to be back here which is great.”

The first day of classes for Milton High School will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1st.

To read more about the Milton School District COVID-19 plan, click HERE.

It’s the first time Milton freshmen are walking the high school hallways. Tonight on NBC15 Madison, how upperclassmen are helping 9th graders navigate a new school in the age of COVID-19. #NBC15 Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, August 28, 2020

