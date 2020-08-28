Advertisement

Freshmen orientation introduces Milton high school students to COVID-19 changes

Older students helped guide 9th graders through the new school and safety measures for in-person learning.
Milton High School freshmen navigate the hallways during orientation.
Milton High School freshmen navigate the hallways during orientation.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton High School students will return to the classroom this fall in a “blended” model of in-person and virtual learning.

The students are divided by last name into two groups. The cohorts will alternate which days they will attend school and which days they will learn remotely.

On Friday, Milton high school freshmen got their first taste of what high school is like, as well as a crash course on the COVID-19 safety measures.

“I think everyone might take a little bit of time to figure out exactly where everything is,” said 9th grader Carissa Choi. “But a new school it’s going to be like that anyway.”

Choi and other new students spent the day in an orientation where the freshmen were able to meet their teachers and receive advice from upperclassmen.

“It’s nice that we have this day to figure things out before we come,” said Choi.

Natalie Silveus, Milton High School Junior, is one of 60 students in the “Link Crew” who are there to help freshmen adjust to a new school.

“It’s kind of exciting to be back in the classrooms,” said Silveus. “It was really hard to not be around people, but I really liked the hybrid idea of going to school one day and then having a break the next day.”

Principal Jeremy Bilhorn says about 80 percent of students opted into the hybrid model.

“We want to do it safely. We want to do it in a way that protects everybody and is responsible,” said Bihorn. “It’s going to be learning for our staff and it’s going to be learning for me.”

Some of the adjustments include one-way hallways, social distancing seating in the cafeteria, and sanitizing classroom desks in between periods.

“The first weeks of school is all of us trying to adjust to what this looks like,” said Bilhorn. “Even with some of these pretty remarkable changes to school, they’re still excited to be back here which is great.”

The first day of classes for Milton High School will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1st.

To read more about the Milton School District COVID-19 plan, click HERE.

It’s the first time Milton freshmen are walking the high school hallways. Tonight on NBC15 Madison, how upperclassmen are helping 9th graders navigate a new school in the age of COVID-19. #NBC15

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges in Illinois

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A prominent Abraham Lincoln impersonator in northern Illinois was arrested on child pornography allegations.

Education

New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin seeks federal aid to add $300/week to unemployment checks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
he Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development has applied for a federal grant that would let the state offer an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

Coronavirus

Average COVID-19 percent-positive hits highest point since May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
According to its daily tracker, the state recorded 843 new cases to close the work week.

Latest News

Politics

Fitzgerald: Senate to weigh “dozens of proposals” for police reform special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but senators will not debate anything immediately.

State

1 child killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in Barron County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County.

Crime

Suspect uses stolen Mercedes to shove Madison police cruiser and escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The stolen car’s owner had been using GPS to track it.

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

News

Janesville family stunned watching a family of deer swim across a lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The Palan family caught a group of six deer swimming across Otter Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin

State

Extradition hearing delayed for teen charged in Kenosha killings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Alonso
A judge has agreed to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin, where he faces charges of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third.