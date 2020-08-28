Advertisement

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Columbia County flooding on August 26, 2020
Columbia County flooding on August 26, 2020(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation shut down both directions of State Highway 44, near the Fox River, around midday Friday because of the flooding. The agency is recommending drivers use STH 33, N. County H, and W. County E to get around the closure.

Columbia Co. has published a list of roads in the area that are being blocked off because of the weather. It can be found on the county’s Public Interest page, by clicking on ’Road Closure Listing.’ That page will be updated if more roads are closed. Anyone who spots a blocked or flooded road is asked to call the Columbia Co. Sheriff Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1.

It also urges drivers not to ignore barricades and drive past them.

According to the county, the Wisconsin River stood at 11.88 feet, which is in its Action Stage, and is expected to go more than two feet higher. It cites the National Weather Service as predicting the river will reach 14.5 feet on Saturday. At 11 a.m., the Fox River was just a few inches under its Minor Flood Stage of nine feet, measuring at 8.74 feet. Both the Baraboo and Crawfish Rivers remained well below action stage.

The emergency service recommends people monitor river levels using the National Weather Service’s River Gauge found here.

Columbia Co. residents affected by the flooding can get a flood clean-up kit at 711 E. Cook St., in Portage.

