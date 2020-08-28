Hop Haus Brewing Company to open new location in Fitchburg, create jobs

Advertisement

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
FITCHBURG, Wis.(WMTV) - The first brewing and canning facility in Fitchburg is set to open on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and will bring new jobs with it.

The Hop Haus Brewing Company announced in a news release that the new location will create more jobs for full-time bar and restaurant managers, kitchen staff and nearly 25 servers.

The new location will open at 11:00 a.m. at 2975 Sub-Zero Parkway.

A spokesman for the company said that the new location will not affect the original Hop Haus in Verona, which the company has operated a leased space for five years.

“With the construction of two new neighborhoods, a new church, an expanded Sub-Zero facility, and a new Race Day Events operations center all around us, we are excited to be a part of the growing Fitchburg economy,” said Hop Haus owner and brewmaster Phil Hoechst. “We look forward to sharing our unique beers, restaurant, and full-service bar to new friends in Fitchburg and the surrounding area.”

Hoechst said keeping the Verona location viable, while completely shut down due to the pandemic and preparing for a new location was incredibly difficult. He noted they are following all local and county health guidelines to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.

The brewing company said they will increase their production of smaller batch beers as well as putting more beers on local store shelves throughout the year.

