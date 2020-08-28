Mineral Point Schools has first day of classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The superintendent of Mineral Point School District described the first day of school Monday as a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiety.

The district is one of the first in the area to return to class.

They will be doing a hybrid approach to learning, meaning some in-person learning and some virtual learning.

Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said all students will be wearing masks and rooms will be disinfected.

“We are disinfecting rooms when we have students transition at the end of the class period,” Wainwright said. “We have a longer transition period so we have a cleaner we can use.”

There will also be dividers up in the news room and students will have mask breaks where they can go outside and take them off.

