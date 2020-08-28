Advertisement

Mineral Point Schools has first day of classes

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The superintendent of Mineral Point School District described the first day of school Monday as a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiety.

The district is one of the first in the area to return to class.

They will be doing a hybrid approach to learning, meaning some in-person learning and some virtual learning.

Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said all students will be wearing masks and rooms will be disinfected.

“We are disinfecting rooms when we have students transition at the end of the class period,” Wainwright said. “We have a longer transition period so we have a cleaner we can use.”

There will also be dividers up in the news room and students will have mask breaks where they can go outside and take them off.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Fall River prepares to send kids back-to-school in-person

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Temperature checks, social distancing, masks and sanitizing techniques are all part of the safety measures Fall River has implemented for the upcoming school year.

Back To School

Cambria-Friesland Schools head back to class in-person

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
Cambria-Friesland in Columbia County is starting school in-person with new safety measures in place for students, staff and teachers.

Back To School

UW-Madison students gear up for remote courses, question why tuition isn’t any cheaper

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
As students moved in Tuesday to a campus offering more remote classes, some UW-Madison students questioned why tuition isn’t any cheaper.

Back To School

Some private school parents frustrated, blindsided by Dane Co. emergency order

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Many parents say they were stunned by the emergency order requiring virtual school for third grade and up, but not everyone feels the same.

Latest News

Back To School

Some private school parents frustrated by Dane Co. emergency order

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
A few parents feel the order is the right thing to do, but many said they feel blindsided.

Back To School

Palm: Not enough tests for safe college, school re-opening

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.

Back To School

Public Health Madison & Dane County issue emergency order requiring grades 3-12 begin school year online

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza and Michelle Baik
An emergency order has been issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County requiring all county schools begin the school year online for grades 3-12.

Education

Thompson won’t say when UW would close due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases.

News

Janesville School District prepares families in case of pivot to online instruction amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The district encourages parents to plan ahead for these circumstances, as a pivot to online, remote learning could last a day or much longer.

Education

UW Regents approve budget with tuition-forgiveness program

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The $6.4 billion budget approved Thursday would also continue a 7-year-old tuition freeze that university leaders have argued is unsustainable.