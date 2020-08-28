Advertisement

Mother charged in infant death

(KMVT)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau woman is facing charges after the death of her 3-month old child.

According to a press release, 23-year old Shailey Huron has been charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. On March 30, 2020 police and ambulance crews responded to a home on the 100 block of N 4th Ave in Wausau for a report of a 3-month old child who was not breathing. The infant was found to have passed away. An autopsy indicated the cause of death as accidental asphyxia associated with an unsafe sleeping environment.

An investigation by police revealed Huron had invited two men to her home on the evening of March 29. According to the press release, Huron and one of the men “engaged in a night of drinking and marijuana use before going to bed”. Huron placed her 3-month old infant in bed with them. When she woke the next day, she found the child unresponsive.

According to the press release, a review of records show Huron had been educated and warned not to co-sleep with her infant. In addition to warnings provided by a hospital nurse, a pediatrician and a public health nurse, Huron was also provided educational material on safe sleeping habits.

Huron is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Marathon County Court Friday afternoon.

In the press release, the Wausau Police Department stated, “The infant’s death is a tragedy. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 3,500 infants die annually in the United States of sleep-related infant deaths. Some of those deaths, like this one, could have been prevented. To learn about what a safe sleep environment looks like, we encourage the public to talk with a pediatrician, a public health nurse with the Marathon County Health Department, or consider resources provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

