Advertisement

New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV ) - New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.

The district announced the changes in a news release on Friday, saying they were able to provide free meals to all children ages 18 or younger from March to the middle of August. The manager of the school lunch program added that since March 19, SDJ provided over 413,000 free meals to children in the area.

The new restrictions will start Wednesday, Sept. 2. All elementary school students will be given breakfast and lunch in their classrooms while middle and high school students will eat in their cafeterias with social distancing.

The spokesman for SDJ noted that any students who are participating in virtual learning can pick up their meals, or have their families pick them up at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on days where school is in session. They must provide the student’s name and the school they go to in order to receive them. They will be given lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning, just like over the summer.

Families that are not eligible for free meals must provide payment through the student’s district lunch account, according to the release.

Those who need to fill out an application for free meals need to complete an online application or paper application at their school.

Through the USDA’s rules, the following schools are considered Community Eligibility Provision schools, meaning all students are offered free breakfast and lunch:

  • Adams
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Roosevelt
  • Washington
  • Wilson
  • Edison
  • Franklin
  • Rock River Charter
  • TAGOS Leadership Academy

Students at these schools are only offered free breakfast:

  • Harrison
  • Kennedy
  • Monroe
  • Van Buren
  • Marshall
  • Craig
  • Parker
  • Rock University High School
  • ARISE Virtual Academy

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges in Illinois

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A prominent Abraham Lincoln impersonator in northern Illinois was arrested on child pornography allegations.

News

Freshmen orientation introduces Milton high school students to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Older students helped guide 9th graders through the new school and safety measures for in-person learning.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin seeks federal aid to add $300/week to unemployment checks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
he Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development has applied for a federal grant that would let the state offer an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

Coronavirus

Average COVID-19 percent-positive hits highest point since May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
According to its daily tracker, the state recorded 843 new cases to close the work week.

Latest News

Politics

Fitzgerald: Senate to weigh “dozens of proposals” for police reform special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but senators will not debate anything immediately.

State

1 child killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in Barron County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County.

Crime

Suspect uses stolen Mercedes to shove Madison police cruiser and escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The stolen car’s owner had been using GPS to track it.

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

News

Janesville family stunned watching a family of deer swim across a lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The Palan family caught a group of six deer swimming across Otter Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin

State

Extradition hearing delayed for teen charged in Kenosha killings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Alonso
A judge has agreed to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin, where he faces charges of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third.