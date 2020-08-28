New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV ) - New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.

The district announced the changes in a news release on Friday, saying they were able to provide free meals to all children ages 18 or younger from March to the middle of August. The manager of the school lunch program added that since March 19, SDJ provided over 413,000 free meals to children in the area.

The new restrictions will start Wednesday, Sept. 2. All elementary school students will be given breakfast and lunch in their classrooms while middle and high school students will eat in their cafeterias with social distancing.

The spokesman for SDJ noted that any students who are participating in virtual learning can pick up their meals, or have their families pick them up at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on days where school is in session. They must provide the student’s name and the school they go to in order to receive them. They will be given lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning, just like over the summer.

Families that are not eligible for free meals must provide payment through the student’s district lunch account, according to the release.

Those who need to fill out an application for free meals need to complete an online application or paper application at their school.

Through the USDA’s rules, the following schools are considered Community Eligibility Provision schools, meaning all students are offered free breakfast and lunch:

Adams

Jackson

Jefferson

Lincoln

Madison

Roosevelt

Washington

Wilson

Edison

Franklin

Rock River Charter

TAGOS Leadership Academy

Students at these schools are only offered free breakfast:

Harrison

Kennedy

Monroe

Van Buren

Marshall

Craig

Parker

Rock University High School

ARISE Virtual Academy

