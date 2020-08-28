Pennsylvania governor suggests legalizing recreational marijuana to help in economic recovery during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is his state’s lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana to aid in the economic burden brought by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The governor suggested that proceeds from legalizing the sale and use recreational marijuana can fund business grants to assist smaller companies, restaurants, and bars.

Under Gov. Wolf’s proposal, about half of the funding with benefit historically disadvantaged businesses.

A separate portion would be set aside of restorative justice programs to help repair harm done as a result of marijuana decriminalization, according to the Pennsylvania governor’s proposal.

