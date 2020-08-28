Poynette man killed after being struck by out-of-control vehicle

TOWN OF DEKORRA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a van that started spinning after its driver went off the road in the Town of Dekorra, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The 70-year-old Poynette man was walking along Tipperary Road around 2:46 p.m. when an eastbound vehicle went off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Investigators say the van started spinning and crossed the road where it struck the walking man.

The vehicle then went up a retaining wall and rolled over, the statement continued. The driver, a 76-year-old Dane man, ended up trapped in the van and had to be freed by members of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Dept. He reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. Sheriff Roger Brandner added that speed was a factor in the crash, noting that the speed limit where the crash occurred is 25 mph.

Neither the name of the driver or the pedestrian was released.

