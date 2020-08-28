Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday.

