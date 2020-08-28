Advertisement

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Lindblom pitches during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Lindblom pitches during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday.

