Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all
Conference officials were reportedly meeting Friday to weigh salvaging the fall season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.
Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported at 11 a.m. that a source told him Big Ten coaches were meeting at that time. The source reportedly told Feldman that “it’s a real possibility” that Big Ten teams hit the gridiron this year.
Feldman’s tweet followed on one by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd who said conference officials are weighing a plan that would have them start playing during Thanksgiving week.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus, who broke the story, tweeted that, in addition to the Turkey Day plan, they also have one in which teams would start in January. “TMD if they league can make it all work,” he wrote.
Just over two weeks ago, the Big Ten announced all regular-season contests and Big Ten championships and tournaments, are postponed, citing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.