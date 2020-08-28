Advertisement

Republican National Convention break down

UW Political expert Mike Wagner helps highlight impactful moments from RNC
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Back-to-back conventions are over, it is now a sprint to November. The Republican Convention ended with President Donald Trump officially accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for second term president and fireworks went off in D.C. at the end of his speech.

The event was held on the White House south lawn with more than 1,000 supporters, lawmakers and donors. Ivanka Trump introduced her father ahead of his acceptance of the party’s nomination. She focused on how she says her father has helped working families and every Americans.

“I remember each time he was updated on the progress of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, he would say “Don’t let down those dairy farmers I met in Wisconsin…I don’t want them to like this deal, I want them to love it!” Ivanka said.

The President formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term president. He blasted Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in his speech, painting Biden and his allies as a fundamental threat to public safety, order and American traditions.

“Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul he is the destroyer of America’s Jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American Greatness,” The President said.

Mike Wagner is the Director of the Communications Center of Renewal at UW Madison and is a political expert for the university. Wagner said that we are likely to hear more remarks like that from the President on the campaign trail towards November. The President also spoke a lot about ’Law and Order’ but as yet to publicly address the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Wagner says if there is a strategy behind this, it is, “largely symbolic.”

“Talking about ’law and order’ as a thing that’s not very specific allows people to fill in whatever it is they mean by that and apply that to the president,” Wagner said.

Conventions are supposed to help unify the parties ahead of the election. Wagner believes that the Republican National Convention was successful in that effort.

“I think the party came out unified,” Wagner said. “I think that the different wings of the party have been brought together the last four years and this week.”

Heading into November it is off to the races for both parties. In regards to campaign strategies Wagner says we are likely to see Trump and Pence continuing their trend of in-person campaign stops. He adds that the Biden, Harris campaign announced they are likely to start in-person campaigning after Labor Day. No word on if there will be an in-person stop to Wisconsin. The President and the Vice President have made numerous stops in the Badger State already.

Although the latest poll from BBC News shows democratic nominee Joe Biden slightly leading over President Donald Trump, Wagner says we are likely to see that margin narrow as things get closer to November. “We might see something come out in the media from one party or the other that sways voters a certain way and then narrows the race,” Wagner said.

Next for the Trump and Pence campaign the two are making stops and remarks in Duluth, Minnesota, Traverse City, Michigan and News Hampshire Friday, August 28. More information about the campaign schedule click here.

