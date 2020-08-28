Serial armed robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after robbing five Rock County businesses during a two week period.

26-year-old Nicholas K. Murn reportedly robbed Tex’s Grocery, Casey’s General Store, Stop N’ Go, Mulligans BP Convenience and Rollette Oil Gas Station between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30 of 2019.

Murn was subject to a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison after brandishing a gun during all all five robberies, according to a Wisconsin DOJ news release.

Murn plead guilty and requested the judge impose the minimum sentence. Judge Conley sentenced Murn to nine years due to the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims of the robberies.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.