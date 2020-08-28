Advertisement

Serial armed robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

The 26-year-old five Rock County businesses during a two week period
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after robbing five Rock County businesses during a two week period.

26-year-old Nicholas K. Murn reportedly robbed Tex’s Grocery, Casey’s General Store, Stop N’ Go, Mulligans BP Convenience and Rollette Oil Gas Station between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30 of 2019.

Murn was subject to a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison after brandishing a gun during all all five robberies, according to a Wisconsin DOJ news release.

Murn plead guilty and requested the judge impose the minimum sentence. Judge Conley sentenced Murn to nine years due to the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims of the robberies.

