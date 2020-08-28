Suspect uses stolen Mercedes to shove Madison police cruiser and escape

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers thought they had a stolen Mercedes-Benz cornered in a handicapped parking space Thursday morning, but the driver found an escape route nonetheless, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its incident report, MPD explained the owner of the Mercedes used his GPS to track the vehicle after it was stolen from his Sun Prairie home. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. Thursday, he told 911 dispatchers that the car was stopped at Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Officers report they surrounded the Mercedes and announced their presence. At the time, they said, an unmarked squad car was parked directly in front of it.

Ignoring the officers, the driver of the Mercedes used the stolen car to push the police cruiser out of the way, then raced off down Midvale Blvd., the reported stated.

Using GPS, officers were able to track the vehicle down again, finding it at Northridge Terrace. The suspects were no longer in the vicinity, but the Mercedes was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.