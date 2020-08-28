Advertisement

Suspect uses stolen Mercedes to shove Madison police cruiser and escape

The stolen car’s owner had been using GPS to track it.
.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers thought they had a stolen Mercedes-Benz cornered in a handicapped parking space Thursday morning, but the driver found an escape route nonetheless, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its incident report, MPD explained the owner of the Mercedes used his GPS to track the vehicle after it was stolen from his Sun Prairie home. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. Thursday, he told 911 dispatchers that the car was stopped at Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Officers report they surrounded the Mercedes and announced their presence. At the time, they said, an unmarked squad car was parked directly in front of it.

Ignoring the officers, the driver of the Mercedes used the stolen car to push the police cruiser out of the way, then raced off down Midvale Blvd., the reported stated.

Using GPS, officers were able to track the vehicle down again, finding it at Northridge Terrace. The suspects were no longer in the vicinity, but the Mercedes was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

News

Janesville family stunned watching a family of deer swim across a lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The Palan family caught a group of six deer swimming across Otter Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin

State

Extradition hearing delayed for teen charged in Kenosha killings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Alonso
A judge has agreed to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin, where he faces charges of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third.

State

Mother charged in infant death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A Wausau woman is facing charges after the death of her 3-month old child.

Latest News

Crime

2 arrested for attempted homicide in Madison double shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that injured two people and left one of them fighting for their life.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

News

2 additional officers involved in Jacob Blake incident identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two additional members of law enforcement involved in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Local

Kodie’s Legacy: Raising Awareness for Youth Mental Health

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
The mother of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher shares a powerful message after losing here daughter to suicide.

News

Body camera debate reignited in Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago