Wisconsin seeks federal aid to add $300/week to unemployment checks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development has applied for a federal grant that would let the state offer an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

“Wisconsin workers continue to face financial burdens and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure folks across the state are able to access the support they need,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing that the state had applied.

The Evers Administration explained that the state currently caps unemployment benefits at $370 per week. If approved, the additional funding would let DWD pay up to $670 per week, before taxes. It would also be able to apply the increase retroactively to the first of this month.

The money would come through FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program. Evers Office added DWD is still waiting to hear if Wisconsin is approved. Last Friday, Michigan announced it had been approved for the program, which nearly doubled its benefit as well.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman noted that his agency has already started taking steps to roll out the program as soon “as quickly as our technology can accommodate” once approval is secured. Frostman’s agency has faced serious challenges ever since the pandemic caused a surge in unemployment claims.

To be eligible for the benefit, a recipient must already get at least $100 from an Unemployment Insurance program and they must certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19. The benefit will last until the FEMA program runs out of money or when new legislation is created to provide supplemental unemployment aid.

