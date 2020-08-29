Advertisement

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
(AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By JAKE BLEIBERG and STEPHEN GROVES
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups.

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations.

Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

Baseball

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Local

Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice

News

March on Madison: Students march from UW campus to Capitol

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Portage woman rescued from flood waters

Updated: 12 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Crime

Scammer poses as Madison police detective, cons victim into paying false fine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a scammer posed as a Madison police detective over the phone and scammed a victim out of money Friday afternoon.

Nfl

Packers’ Turner criticizes Jones’ idea for pregame protest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ suggested alternatives to kneeling during the national anthem would defeat the purpose of the message players want to send.

News

Kenosha police union gives its version of Blake shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.

Local

Poynette man killed after being struck by out-of-control vehicle

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a van that started spinning after its driver went off the road in the Town of Dekorra, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office.