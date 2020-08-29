Advertisement

Blake’s family to lead Kenosha rally against police violence

(Phil Reed)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back, are leading a march and rally Saturday to call for an end to police violence.

Event organizers said the demonstration would include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and other community leaders.

“We are heartbroken and enraged, but we are steadfast in our demand for justice,” Tanya Mclean, a Blake family friend who helped organize the event, said in a statement. She said Blake’s shooting is not an isolated incident, but part of a “brutal, racist system.”

“We’re here to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism in Kenosha,” Mclean said. “No more piecemeal reforms and useless committees. No more Band-Aid solutions over the bullet wounds. The time for transformational change is now.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was responding to a domestic abuse call on Sunday when he shot Blake seven times in the back. Blake is paralyzed from the shooting, his family said, and is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital.

The shooting, which was captured on cellphone video, sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality, just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Protesters have filled Kenosha’s streets every night, and on on Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian. The commander of the National Guard said Friday that more than 1,000 Guard members had been deployed to help keep the peace, and more were on the way.

Investigators have said little about what led to Blake’s shooting. The Kenosha police union said Blake had a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock as two efforts to stun him with a Taser were unsuccessful. State investigators have said only that officers saw a knife on the floor of the car.

In the cellphone footage recorded by a bystander, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of an SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns drawn and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. Three of Blake’s children were in the vehicle.

The man who recorded the video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he heard police yell at Blake, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. White said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands. State investigators have said only that officers saw a knife on the floor of the car.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family has said Blake did nothing to provoke police and has called for Sheskey’s arrest.

Latest News

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.”

News

Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

Crime

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and STEPHEN GROVES
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

Baseball

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Local

Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice

News

March on Madison: Students march from UW campus to Capitol

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Portage woman rescued from flood waters

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.