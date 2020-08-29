Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.

Milwaukee beats Orlando 118-104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.



Giannis led the Bucks with 28 points and 17 rebounds

Khris Middleton with a line of 21-10-7



Milwaukee starts round two on Monday against the Heat — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 29, 2020

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28 points and 17 rebounds, along with Khris Middleton putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks won their fourth straight game against Orlando to take the series in five games.

The top-seed in the east, Milwaukee will start a series against the fifth seeded Miami Heat on Monday. The Heat are coming a sweep over Indiana in the first round of the playoffs.

Bucks advance to the East Semis after beating the Magic 4-1



Giannis vs. Jimmy next. 👀 pic.twitter.com/31hd8YgpkI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2020

Six total Bucks scored in double-digits as Brook Lopez finished 16 points, Eric Bledsoe had 10 points along with eight assists, Marvin Williams had 12 points shooting 4-5 from three and George Hill scored 11 points as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.