Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

Milwaukee advance to eastern conference semifinals for second straight year; will face the Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) looks back during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28 points and 17 rebounds, along with Khris Middleton putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks won their fourth straight game against Orlando to take the series in five games.

The top-seed in the east, Milwaukee will start a series against the fifth seeded Miami Heat on Monday. The Heat are coming a sweep over Indiana in the first round of the playoffs.

Six total Bucks scored in double-digits as Brook Lopez finished 16 points, Eric Bledsoe had 10 points along with eight assists, Marvin Williams had 12 points shooting 4-5 from three and George Hill scored 11 points as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

