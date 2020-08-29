Colon cancer growing more common in younger adults

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer highlights the illness, becoming more common in younger adults.

According to Dr. Dustin Deming, a cancer researcher at UW-Madison, patients getting diagnosed with colon cancer are typically in their late 60s and early 70s. But in the last 50 years, Deming explained that the number of colon cancer patients under age 50 has more than doubled.

He continued, the number of patients, under 50 years old, with rectal cancer has quadrupled.

“The scary thing is, we really don’t know why,” Deming said.

After getting diagnosed in 2016, Boseman passed away at age 43.

At age 30, Deming was diagnosed with the very thing he was trying to cure.

“I’ve had symptoms for a long time—probably a year or more of bleeding that I ignored. Even though I knew a lot about colon or rectal cancer, I kept convincing myself, I’m only 30 at that point. It has to be hemorrhoids. It can’t actually be cancer. I was my own worst enemy.”

When Deming was a resident at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, he met Al Falaschi and his wife Kate. Kate lost her battle to colon cancer, after getting diagnosed in 2009. But her husband continues to raise money for Deming’s lab through benefit concerts called “Funk Out Cancer.”

“Kate handled it with incredible grace and humility and tried to laugh her way through it,” Falaschi said. “But one thing I have noticed with everybody is—there is this initial sense that your body failed you in some way, shape or form.”

Deming said that in recent years, the screening age for colorectal cancer has gone from 55 to 45, but Falaschi recognized that even that can be too late, as in the case of his wife and the celebrated actor.

