DHS reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has recorded over 800 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This is now the third day in a row that Wisconsin has recorded over 800 new cases, after lower reports of 453 and 392 on Sunday and Monday. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 684 cases.

More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the DHS.

Six more deaths were recorded on Saturday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 1,119. The number reflects 1.5 percent of total cases.

COVID-19 Data (DHS) (DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 8,752 total tests on Saturday, 7,933 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 74,800 people who contracted the virus, 5,775, or 7.7 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 66,075, or 88.4 percent, have recovered from the virus.

