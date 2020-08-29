Advertisement

DHS reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has recorded over 800 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This is now the third day in a row that Wisconsin has recorded over 800 new cases, after lower reports of 453 and 392 on Sunday and Monday. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 684 cases.

More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the DHS.

Six more deaths were recorded on Saturday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 1,119. The number reflects 1.5 percent of total cases.

COVID-19 Data (DHS)
COVID-19 Data (DHS)(DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 8,752 total tests on Saturday, 7,933 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 74,800 people who contracted the virus, 5,775, or 7.7 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 66,075, or 88.4 percent, have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.”

News

Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

Crime

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and STEPHEN GROVES
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

Baseball

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Local

Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice

News

March on Madison: Students march from UW campus to Capitol

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Portage woman rescued from flood waters

Updated: 16 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.