First Alert: Refreshingly cool night ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The last weekend in August is shaping up to be one of the nicest weekends this month and summer! The heat and humidity are long, and it might not be coming back anytime soon. Sunday will be a carbon copy of today. It’s going to be seasonably warm with low humidity levels and a ton of sunshine. Our next big weather maker will arrive early next week and bring in a chance of showers and storms Monday - Tuesday.

There is still time to get outside this evening to enjoy the nice weather. Expect temperatures to quickly drop through the 60s after sunset. The wind will also lighten up after the sun goes down.

Tonight will be refreshingly cool. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40s north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the low 50s along the WI-IL border. The overnight will also be mostly clear and quiet.

Low Temperatures Saturday Night (WMTV NBC15)

The sun will put the ’SUN’ in Sunday. Expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be near or just below average for this time of year. Dew point temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, so it’s going to feel very pleasant outside. The wind will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Sunday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level storm system and slow-moving cold front will impact the area Monday through Tuesday and bring in a chance of rain showers and storms. Monday’s rain chances will likely remain low for southern Wisconsin. The better chance for rain and storms on Monday will likely develop just north of the area. There will be a better chance for scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms. Right now, widespread heavy rainfall and severe storms look unlikely Monday through Tuesday night. If a stronger storm develops, it would likely be on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like all the ingredients for severe weather will come together, though.

Rain and storms chances return early next week. (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front will impact the area on Thursday. This front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and slight chance of rain. Highs temperatures Friday through the first half of next weekend will only be near or just above 70s degrees and overnight lows will be near 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely stay below average for this time of year through the middle of the following week.

Extended Temperature Outlook (WMTV NBC15)

