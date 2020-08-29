Advertisement

First Alert: Refreshingly cool night ahead

Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s Saturday night.
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The last weekend in August is shaping up to be one of the nicest weekends this month and summer! The heat and humidity are long, and it might not be coming back anytime soon. Sunday will be a carbon copy of today. It’s going to be seasonably warm with low humidity levels and a ton of sunshine. Our next big weather maker will arrive early next week and bring in a chance of showers and storms Monday - Tuesday.

There is still time to get outside this evening to enjoy the nice weather. Expect temperatures to quickly drop through the 60s after sunset. The wind will also lighten up after the sun goes down.

Tonight will be refreshingly cool. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40s north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the low 50s along the WI-IL border. The overnight will also be mostly clear and quiet.

Low Temperatures Saturday Night
Low Temperatures Saturday Night(WMTV NBC15)

The sun will put the ’SUN’ in Sunday. Expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be near or just below average for this time of year. Dew point temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, so it’s going to feel very pleasant outside. The wind will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level storm system and slow-moving cold front will impact the area Monday through Tuesday and bring in a chance of rain showers and storms. Monday’s rain chances will likely remain low for southern Wisconsin. The better chance for rain and storms on Monday will likely develop just north of the area. There will be a better chance for scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms. Right now, widespread heavy rainfall and severe storms look unlikely Monday through Tuesday night. If a stronger storm develops, it would likely be on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like all the ingredients for severe weather will come together, though.

Rain and storms chances return early next week.
Rain and storms chances return early next week.(WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front will impact the area on Thursday. This front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and slight chance of rain. Highs temperatures Friday through the first half of next weekend will only be near or just above 70s degrees and overnight lows will be near 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely stay below average for this time of year through the middle of the following week.

Extended Temperature Outlook
Extended Temperature Outlook(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Less heat, humidity and storms this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By James Parish
This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels.

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Forecast

Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain pushes out for now.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Day Remains In Place

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Severe weather will be possible late Thursday - Friday

Forecast

Alert Day Remains Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Heat and severe storm potential.

Forecast

ALERT DAYS: High heat, humidity, hail expected for rest of the week

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next couple days.

Forecast

Heat, Humidity, And Storm Chances

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Days issued Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Forecast

Hot weather brings two First Alert days this week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next several days.