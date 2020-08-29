Advertisement

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Jedd Gyorko is congratulated by Ryan Braun after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Burnes gave up three hits and walked one as the Brewers bounced back after dropping six of their previous eight games.

They were swept in a three-game series at Pittsburgh last weekend.

Gyorko hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings for his sixth career multi-homer game. His last one came against the Brewers on May 1, 2017, when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

