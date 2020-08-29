Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Burnes gave up three hits and walked one as the Brewers bounced back after dropping six of their previous eight games.

They were swept in a three-game series at Pittsburgh last weekend.

Gyorko hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings for his sixth career multi-homer game. His last one came against the Brewers on May 1, 2017, when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

