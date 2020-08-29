Advertisement

Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice.

A group of mostly University of Wisconsin- Madison students started the march around 6:00 p.m. at the Camp Randall Arch and walked to the Capitol steps.

Organizers of the march said they want to hold the university, state and people of Madison accountable as they fight for racial equality. They noted all eyes are on Wisconsin, especially in light of the recent unrest in Kenosha.

“We are in the biggest civil rights movement since 1963,” Organizer Juliana Bennett said.“We’re not doing good enough.”

Protesters continued to walk around 6:45 p.m. to Bassett Street and Johnson Street, despite the heavy rain.

The crowd reached Capitol Square around 7:50 p.m. and listened to speakers, who shared what was accomplished at the original March on Washington, 57 years ago. As they alluded to the march, they said it was not a white versus Black issue, but a justice versus injustice.

The organizers ended the march around 9 p.m., but added anyone who wanted to stay for an open mic could stay. About 100 people remained at the Capitol to share stories, sing songs or read poems.

