Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice.

A group of mostly University of Wisconsin- Madison students started the march around 6:00 p.m. at the Camp Randall Arch and walked to the Capitol steps.

“Take off your badge and March with us” March on Madsion going on now. Many UW Madison students walking to the Capitol now. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/hJnFSbQ0Ch — Caroline Peterson (@CAROLINE_NBC15) August 28, 2020

Organizers of the march said they want to hold the university, state and people of Madison accountable as they fight for racial equality. They noted all eyes are on Wisconsin, especially in light of the recent unrest in Kenosha.

“We are in the biggest civil rights movement since 1963,” Organizer Juliana Bennett said.“We’re not doing good enough.”

Protestors now reach Bassett and Johnson and celebrate as some heavy rain rolls through. pic.twitter.com/XRcMffdgp0 — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 28, 2020

Protesters continued to walk around 6:45 p.m. to Bassett Street and Johnson Street, despite the heavy rain.

The crowd reached Capitol Square around 7:50 p.m. and listened to speakers, who shared what was accomplished at the original March on Washington, 57 years ago. As they alluded to the march, they said it was not a white versus Black issue, but a justice versus injustice.

Protest crowd now at the Capitol Square in Madison. This speaker sharing what was accomplished at the March on Washington in 1963.



“In that moment a dream was professed that a person is judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.” pic.twitter.com/M0xPjZMMqF — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 29, 2020

The organizers ended the march around 9 p.m., but added anyone who wanted to stay for an open mic could stay. About 100 people remained at the Capitol to share stories, sing songs or read poems.

Organizers called the protest at 9 PM today, said whoever wanted to stay can. They’re holding an open mic now for whoever wants to speak. About 100 people are still here with some sharing their stories, other singing songs or poems to express themselves. pic.twitter.com/nY6cUi89Ye — George Balekji 😷 (@GeorgeBalekji) August 29, 2020

