Kenosha police union gives its version of Blake shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.

An attorney for the Kenosha Professional Police Association on Friday said that Blake was armed with a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock.

The Sunday shooting of Blake, a Black man, put the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin and triggered a series of peaceful protests and violence.

Matthews says the state Department of Justice’s public accounting of the event to date is “riddled with incomplete information and omits important details.”

