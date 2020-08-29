Advertisement

Kenosha police union gives its version of Blake shooting

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.

An attorney for the Kenosha Professional Police Association on Friday said that Blake was armed with a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock.

The Sunday shooting of Blake, a Black man, put the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin and triggered a series of peaceful protests and violence.

Matthews says the state Department of Justice’s public accounting of the event to date is “riddled with incomplete information and omits important details.” 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers’ Turner criticizes Jones’ idea for pregame protest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ suggested alternatives to kneeling during the national anthem would defeat the purpose of the message players want to send.

Local

Poynette man killed after being struck by out-of-control vehicle

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a van that started spinning after its driver went off the road in the Town of Dekorra, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office.

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A week after he was barred from appearing on the Wisconsin presidential ballot, rapper Kanye West is taking the commission that made that decision to court.

Latest News

News

Freshman orientation introduces Milton students to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Pandemic or learning pods are on the rise as parents look for options during virtual learning.

State

ATF special agents called to assist with Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with local law enforcement to investigate over 30 arson cases in Kenosha.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Education

St. Ambrose Academy to petition state Supreme Court to rescind school closure order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
St. Ambrose Academy is among several diocesan schools that are petitioning to the state Supreme Court against Dane County’s “unconstitutional and unlawful” school closure order.

Regional

Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges in Illinois

Updated: 3 hours ago
A prominent Abraham Lincoln impersonator in northern Illinois was arrested on child pornography allegations.