Less heat, humidity and storms this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ’GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be in effect all weekend long! The cold front that brought multiple rounds of showers and storms to the area during the workweek will set us up for a very pleasant weekend. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Plus, our storm chances are gone. Our next chance for showers and storms will come early next week when a slow-moving cold front and upper-level storm chances move through the area.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild and a little muggy. Temperatures and dew point temperatures are in the 60s almost area wide. There are are some clouds moving through the area first thing this morning, but no rain is expected.

This afternoon is going to be sunny and not too hot. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. A few places could hit 80 degrees this afternoon. The best part about today will be the dropping humidity levels. By this afternoon, it’s going to feel pretty good outside from a humidity stand point. Today will be a little breezy. Expect a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Saturday's Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be a great night to turn off your A/C and crack open your windows. Tonight will be refreshingly cool. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the low 50s towards the WI-IL border. The overnight will also be clear and quiet.

Lows Saturday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine, highs in the mid 70s and low humidity levels. Sunday will not be breezy, though.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area early next week. A slow-moving cold front and upper-level storm system will bring in rain and storm chances Monday through Tuesday night. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain next week will come Tuesday - Tuesday night. Strong to severe storms widespread heavy rainfall through Monday through Tuesday night look unlikely. Another cold front could impact the area on Thursday and bring in a chance for showers and storms and cooler air.

Next Big Weather Maker (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures next week look pretty seasonable. Highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.

It’s been feast or famine when it comes to rain so far this week. Some places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin recorded almost a foot rain from Monday through Friday. Madison and places south of the capital didn’t see nearly that much rain. Some places didn’t even see a drop of rain. Madison officially recorded 0.99″ of rain this week.

Rainfall This Week (WMTV NBC15)

