Advertisement

Less heat, humidity and storms this weekend

This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ’GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be in effect all weekend long! The cold front that brought multiple rounds of showers and storms to the area during the workweek will set us up for a very pleasant weekend. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Plus, our storm chances are gone. Our next chance for showers and storms will come early next week when a slow-moving cold front and upper-level storm chances move through the area.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild and a little muggy. Temperatures and dew point temperatures are in the 60s almost area wide. There are are some clouds moving through the area first thing this morning, but no rain is expected.

This afternoon is going to be sunny and not too hot. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. A few places could hit 80 degrees this afternoon. The best part about today will be the dropping humidity levels. By this afternoon, it’s going to feel pretty good outside from a humidity stand point. Today will be a little breezy. Expect a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be a great night to turn off your A/C and crack open your windows. Tonight will be refreshingly cool. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the low 50s towards the WI-IL border. The overnight will also be clear and quiet.

Lows Saturday Night
Lows Saturday Night(WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine, highs in the mid 70s and low humidity levels. Sunday will not be breezy, though.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area early next week. A slow-moving cold front and upper-level storm system will bring in rain and storm chances Monday through Tuesday night. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain next week will come Tuesday - Tuesday night. Strong to severe storms widespread heavy rainfall through Monday through Tuesday night look unlikely. Another cold front could impact the area on Thursday and bring in a chance for showers and storms and cooler air.

Next Big Weather Maker
Next Big Weather Maker(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures next week look pretty seasonable. Highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.

It’s been feast or famine when it comes to rain so far this week. Some places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin recorded almost a foot rain from Monday through Friday. Madison and places south of the capital didn’t see nearly that much rain. Some places didn’t even see a drop of rain. Madison officially recorded 0.99″ of rain this week.

Rainfall This Week
Rainfall This Week(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Forecast

Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain pushes out for now.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Day Remains In Place

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Severe weather will be possible late Thursday - Friday

Forecast

Alert Day Remains Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Heat and severe storm potential.

Forecast

ALERT DAYS: High heat, humidity, hail expected for rest of the week

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next couple days.

Forecast

Heat, Humidity, And Storm Chances

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Days issued Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Forecast

Hot weather brings two First Alert days this week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next several days.