Advertisement

Madison Common Council to vote on oversight board of MPD

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Common Council will be voting on Friday evening to decide if they should approve the development of an independent civilian oversight board of MPD and an independent monitor.

Alder Rebecca Kemble, who is co-sponsor of the items, said this proposal is the only one of its kind nationwide. She also said the City would be “leading the country when it comes to civilian oversight” if they go forward with this plan.

According to the final report of the alder work group, the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee met for four years and sent 177 recommendations to the Common Council in October of 2019. On Aug. 6 of 2019, the council accepted two recommendations by the MPD committee.

The two recommendations are a civilian oversight/independent monitor’s office and a comprehensive internal review and root-cause analysis of critical incidents.

The Common Council established the Alder work group on June 6 in order to develop logistical and operational details for the oversight board.

In addition to Kemble, Alders Donna V. Moreland and Shiva Bidar are also sponsors of these items.

Kemble said this is the last step for the oversight committee before it goes to the full Council.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

March on Madison: Students march from UW campus to Capitol

Updated: moments ago

News

Portage woman rescued from flood waters

Updated: moments ago

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Crime

Scammer poses as Madison police detective, cons victim into paying false fine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say a scammer posed as a Madison police detective over the phone and scammed a victim out of money Friday afternoon.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers’ Turner criticizes Jones’ idea for pregame protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ suggested alternatives to kneeling during the national anthem would defeat the purpose of the message players want to send.

News

Kenosha police union gives its version of Blake shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kenosha police union has offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers’ perspective about what happened prior to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back.

Local

Poynette man killed after being struck by out-of-control vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a van that started spinning after its driver went off the road in the Town of Dekorra, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office.

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A week after he was barred from appearing on the Wisconsin presidential ballot, rapper Kanye West is taking the commission that made that decision to court.

News

Freshman orientation introduces Milton students to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 4 hours ago