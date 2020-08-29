Madison Common Council to vote on oversight board of MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Common Council will be voting on Friday evening to decide if they should approve the development of an independent civilian oversight board of MPD and an independent monitor.

Alder Rebecca Kemble, who is co-sponsor of the items, said this proposal is the only one of its kind nationwide. She also said the City would be “leading the country when it comes to civilian oversight” if they go forward with this plan.

According to the final report of the alder work group, the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee met for four years and sent 177 recommendations to the Common Council in October of 2019. On Aug. 6 of 2019, the council accepted two recommendations by the MPD committee.

The two recommendations are a civilian oversight/independent monitor’s office and a comprehensive internal review and root-cause analysis of critical incidents.

The Common Council established the Alder work group on June 6 in order to develop logistical and operational details for the oversight board.

In addition to Kemble, Alders Donna V. Moreland and Shiva Bidar are also sponsors of these items.

Kemble said this is the last step for the oversight committee before it goes to the full Council.

