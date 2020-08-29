Advertisement

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Amanda Stilwell and Katie Lemerand were on Henry Drive, or as they say, “the right place at the right time.”

“It’s adrenaline,” Stilwell recalled. “You don’t think about what’s gonna hurt you or how this is going to affect you. Your main priority, your main focus is to make sure that this person that needs help and is scared and terrified, gets out and home safe to her family.”

The friends discovered a woman stuck in her car, as stormwaters rose waist-deep.

Stillwell said, “She was shaking. She definitely looked like a mess. I guess I would be too. She was terrified. She had tears in her eyes. She was shaking.

Lemerand added that the woman didn’t know how to swim.

The friends carried the woman to safety, as two miles away, major winds created another near-miss.

Homeowner Bob Viking said he was “three inches from destruction,” after a tree knocked down power lines, causing an electric fire in his basement.

He quoted the fire chief, who explained how easily the entire home could’ve been engulfed, “‘A basement fire-- they would go up pretty quick. You were three inches lucky.’”

Though he had no loss to property, Viking said his advice to others is to take a video of everything, for insurance purposes.

“Right now, [it’s] total relief that I’m looking at a building behind me,” Viking said. “Think of the fires in California, just getting out with the clothes on your back. That’s tragedy. Me? Total luck.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and two rounds of strong storms through Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat Monday and strong storms Monday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Drought conditions developing to the west.

Weather Headlines

Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Without any appreciable rain this weekend, temperatures will push 90 degrees next week.

Local

Wisconsin residents help clean up damage in Iowa

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Wisconsinites say there is still a long way to go before Iowans can start going back to normal.

Weather Headlines

Wisconsin residents help cleanup efforts in Iowa

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
Two West Salem residents who arrived just days after the storm say there is a long way to go in cities like Cedar Rapids.

Weather Headlines

Maximum derecho wind estimate now at 140 mph, Atkins measures 126 mph

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
New data collected by the National Weather Service shows even stronger winds than initially surveyed, according to meteorologists.

Weather Headlines

Our next chance of rain could come this weekend

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT