Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Amanda Stilwell and Katie Lemerand were on Henry Drive, or as they say, “the right place at the right time.”

“It’s adrenaline,” Stilwell recalled. “You don’t think about what’s gonna hurt you or how this is going to affect you. Your main priority, your main focus is to make sure that this person that needs help and is scared and terrified, gets out and home safe to her family.”

The friends discovered a woman stuck in her car, as stormwaters rose waist-deep.

Stillwell said, “She was shaking. She definitely looked like a mess. I guess I would be too. She was terrified. She had tears in her eyes. She was shaking.

Lemerand added that the woman didn’t know how to swim.

The friends carried the woman to safety, as two miles away, major winds created another near-miss.

Homeowner Bob Viking said he was “three inches from destruction,” after a tree knocked down power lines, causing an electric fire in his basement.

He quoted the fire chief, who explained how easily the entire home could’ve been engulfed, “‘A basement fire-- they would go up pretty quick. You were three inches lucky.’”

Though he had no loss to property, Viking said his advice to others is to take a video of everything, for insurance purposes.

“Right now, [it’s] total relief that I’m looking at a building behind me,” Viking said. “Think of the fires in California, just getting out with the clothes on your back. That’s tragedy. Me? Total luck.”

