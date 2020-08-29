Advertisement

Scammer poses as Madison police detective, cons victim into paying false fine

The scammer claimed the victim had missed a court date and would have to pay a fine or go to jail
(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police say a scammer posed as a Madison police detective over the phone and scammed a victim out of money Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, the scammer claimed the victim had missed a court date and would have to pay a fine or go to jail.

The scammer allegedly claimed the victim would have to pay the fine through prepaid cards due to COVID-19. The victim’s card information was taken over the phone.

Madison police say they do not collect fees in the form of gift cards over the phone. MPD’s non-emergency number can be called to verify that the department is looking to speak with you.

