Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

65-year-old Dale Mark Larson went for a bike ride Friday around 4 p.m and never returned home. According to the alert, Larson was last seen wearing black biking shorts, a bright yellow Under Armour shirt and tennis shoes. He was reportedly riding a silver Trek bicycle at the time.

Larson is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. Larson has hazel eyes, a short silver beard and mustache.

The alert indicates Larson has dementia and is insulin dependent.

Anyone with information regarding Larson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 608-339-3304.

