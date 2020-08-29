Advertisement

Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

Rain Pushes Out For Now
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

After a very active week of weather, calmer conditions settle in for the weekend. A cold front moves out as high pressure moves in. Look for sunny skies this weekend with pleasant temperatures and low humidity levels. Highs will top out into the middle 70s for highs and middle 50s for lows. Enjoy the weekend, because our next weathermaker is already on our doorstep by Monday morning.

A developing low pressure system will draw a cold front through Monday into Tuesday. This will keep some scattered showers and storms around. At this point no severe weather is anticipated. Drier conditions will move in for the second half of the week along with cooler temperatures. Highs go from the middle 70s early next week to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows could even dip into the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Day Remains In Place

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Severe weather will be possible late Thursday - Friday

Forecast

Alert Day Remains Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Heat and severe storm potential.

Forecast

ALERT DAYS: High heat, humidity, hail expected for rest of the week

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next couple days.

Forecast

Heat, Humidity, And Storm Chances

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Days issued Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Forecast

Hot weather brings two First Alert days this week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid air will remain in place across the region over the next several days.

Forecast

Heat and Severe Storm Threat Prompt “First Alert Day”

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Gusty winds and large hail possible with overnight storms.