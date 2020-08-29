Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

After a very active week of weather, calmer conditions settle in for the weekend. A cold front moves out as high pressure moves in. Look for sunny skies this weekend with pleasant temperatures and low humidity levels. Highs will top out into the middle 70s for highs and middle 50s for lows. Enjoy the weekend, because our next weathermaker is already on our doorstep by Monday morning.

A developing low pressure system will draw a cold front through Monday into Tuesday. This will keep some scattered showers and storms around. At this point no severe weather is anticipated. Drier conditions will move in for the second half of the week along with cooler temperatures. Highs go from the middle 70s early next week to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows could even dip into the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.