Advertisement

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Facebook shares fell 5% Tuesday on reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to testify in front of Congress about the company's data scandal.
Facebook shares fell 5% Tuesday on reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to testify in front of Congress about the company's data scandal. (KY3)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.” Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after a 17-year-old allegedly killed two people and wounded a third.

Zuckerberg made his comments Friday in a video posted on Facebook. Zuckerberg said Facebook hasn’t found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blake’s family to lead Kenosha rally against police violence

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back, are leading a march and rally Saturday to call for an end to police violence.

News

Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

Crime

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and STEPHEN GROVES
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

Baseball

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Local

Hundreds gather downtown for March on Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hundreds gathered downtown on Friday for the March on Madison, in solidarity with thousands of marchers at the March on Washington, to demand racial justice

News

March on Madison: Students march from UW campus to Capitol

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Portage woman rescued from flood waters

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.