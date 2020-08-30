Clinton man killed in Rock Co. motorcycle crash

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Bradford Township, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, authorities responded to a motorcycle crash on S Carves Rock Road south of E Larson Road.

According to the incident report, a deputy located the crashed Harley Davidson in the roadway and an unresponsive man in the nearby ditch line.

Emergency crews started life saving measures before he was transported to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.

Officials said they have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the motorcycle crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.