First Alert: Rain showers and a few storms likely Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to add an umbrella to Monday’s checklist. Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of scattered showers and a few storms to start the workweek. Even though there will be a low chance of rain on Tuesday and Thursday, Monday will feature our best chance of rain this week. Temperatures this week will be seasonable, too!

We are wrapping up one of the nicest weekends this summer! Hopefully, you got a chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. If not, don’t worry! The weather still looks very nice this evening. Expect temperatures to drop through the 60s and more high clouds to stream into the area. Rain is not expected this evening or overnight. Tonight will not be nearly as cool. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will move from west to east across the area on Monday. This front will be the focal point for a round of showers and storms. A broken line of showers and storms will start to make the jump over the Mississippi River around 8 a.m. Madison’s rain chances will really start to pick up by midday. Most of the HI-RES forecast models show the rain and storm activity moving east of the area by the afternoon commute. Overall, places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best chance of rain. This will likely be a low impact rain event because widespread heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are not expected. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.25″. Locally higher amounts will be possible where the heavier downpours and storms develop. Despite the clouds and rain, Monday will be a warmer day and more humid day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A few showers could linger into Tuesday. Even though Monday’s rain chances have gone up, Tuesday’s rain chances have gone down. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day next week. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Wednesday will be a dry and sunny day.

Another cold front will impact the area on Thursday. This front will bring a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Thursday could be a windy day. Expect wind speeds between 10-20 mph. Right now, wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

The end of the workweek will be cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will also be a chance for showers and storms at times. From this distance, the holiday weekend looks like it will be far from a washout.

