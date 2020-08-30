Fitchburg police investigate targeted shooting on Viroqua Drive

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old is battling life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Fitchburg police responded to an apartment on Viroqua Drive around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that several people were inside the apartment when multiple shots were fired through a window, striking the man.

Early investigation indicates the shots were fired by a suspect or suspect who walked up to the apartment. Police believe this incident is a targeted shooting.

According to a Fitchburg police incident report, the victim remains at the hospital in serious condition.

Officers from the City of Madison and City of Verona Police Departments assisted at the scene.

Fitchburg Police are asking anyone who lives in the area and who may have information to contact the department at (608)270-4300. Investigators are also looking to collect any home video surveillance footage of cars or people in the area between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

The incident is under active investigation and there is no further information available for public release at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.