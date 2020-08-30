Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

Gov. Evers said in a press release that the state has had to face “unimaginable challenges” the past few months, with this week in particular being especially difficult.

“Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant,” Gov. Evers said.

In a visit to Kenosha last week, Gov. Evers said he saw a community dealing with trauma and pain, but also working together to rebuild. He said he, along with other community leaders, are concerned President Trumps presence will hinder healing in the community.

“I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together. It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma,” Gov. Evers said. “Now is not the time for divisiveness.”

Gov. Evers also said he is concerned a visit from President Trump would require a “massive re-direction” of resources that should be focused towards supporting the Kenosha community.

“For the reasons above, I urge you to revisit your decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. Thank you for your time and your consideration of this request,” Gov. Evers said.

President Trump has not responded to Gov. Evers’ letter at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.