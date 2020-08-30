Madison racial equality organizations hold art auction to raise money for the homeless

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday at James Madison Park, Madison organizations that lead the fight for racial equality held an art auction with proceeds going towards helping homeless families in Madison.

“What we’re going to do is keep buying food, keep buying things that can help feed the community, help clothe the community and help house this community.” Said Darin Hicks who helped put the auction together along with his friend and local artist, Cedar.

“There’s no way in the world through this pandemic that anybody should be sleeping outside.” Hicks added.

Along with auctioning off local art, thrift stores sold clothing at the park to also help with proceeds towards the homeless.

Maleyk Mason who is currently homeless in Madison with his wife are one of the families being directly helped by the groups initiatives.

“Right now me and my wife are sleeping in front of the Walgreens and be honest with you, I’m sick and tired of sleeping there everyday.” Mason said.

“This money will help us out, get us on our feet, and get us somewhere.”

Anna McGee was homeless until Hicks helped her and her husband afford housing in Madison.

“These people really care about what’s going on today in society.” McGee shared.

“I think they realize people are literally sleeping on the streets. People are literally homeless. We have to do something to help them. It’s important to me because I’ve been homeless.”

