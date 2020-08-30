Advertisement

Marcus Theaters reopening in Dane County

The movie theaters will open for the first time since the pandemic with safety precautions and limited seating
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in nearly six months, Marcus Theaters is opening its doors to movie lovers.

There will be safety guidelines you have to follow if you want to catch a flick.

In Dane County, no more than 10 people are allowed in each auditorium. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.

With limited capacity, theater officials are still looking on the bright side.

“We have auditoriums as big as 299 seats and the max is 10 people. In a way you’re getting private seating in state-of-the-art theaters again and seeing movies where they should be seen...on the big screen,” said Tom Reichelt, General Manager.

You can purchase tickets and concessions ahead of time to help limit contact.

There are two Marcus Cinema locations in Dane County, Point Cinema on Madison’s west side and The Palace in Sun Prairie.

