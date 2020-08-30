Missing Necedah man found dead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they have found a missing Village of Necedah man dead.

According to a press release, local authorities and community members did a ground search for the missing 59-year-old Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

Shortly after the search began, authorities say the man was located and found dead.

Family members have been notified by authorities, who say the name of the man is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

