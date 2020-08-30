MPD: Building struck twice by gunfire on Madison’s south west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road for shots fired early Sunday morning.

At around 3:00am, officers arrived at the scene and located approximately 13 shell casings from different caliber handguns, three projectiles and a building that was stuck twice by gunfire. Nobody was found hurt at the scene.

The City of Madison Police department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

