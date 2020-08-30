Advertisement

MPD: Building struck twice by gunfire on Madison’s south west side

Officers located 13 shell casings
Police respond to shots fired on Madison's south west side.
Police respond to shots fired on Madison's south west side.(WMTV)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road for shots fired early Sunday morning.

At around 3:00am, officers arrived at the scene and located approximately 13 shell casings from different caliber handguns, three projectiles and a building that was stuck twice by gunfire. Nobody was found hurt at the scene.

The City of Madison Police department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

President Trump to Visit Kenosha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

Madison racial equality organizations hold art auction to raise money for the homeless

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
On Saturday at James Madison Park, Black Lives Matter organizations in Madison held an art auction with proceeds going towards helping homeless families in Madison. “What we’re going to do is keep buying food, keep buying things that can help feed the community, held clothe the community and help house this community.” Said Darin Hicks who helped put the auction together along with his friend and local artist, Cedar.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday following unrest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday.

News

Colon cancer growing more common in younger adults

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer highlights the illness, becoming more common in younger adults.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.

Coronavirus

DHS reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
This is now the third day in a row that Wisconsin has recorded over 800 cases, after lower reports of 453 and 392 on Sunday and Monday.

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.”

News

Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

Crime

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and STEPHEN GROVES
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.