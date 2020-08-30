Muscoda police searching for missing man

Muscoda, Wis. (WMTV) - Muscoda police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man Sunday afternoon.

Dana J. Loomis, 57, was last seen leaving his home in the 400 block of Walnut Street between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. to go hitchhiking, according to the Muscoda Police Department.

Police described Loomis as a white man, five-foot four-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with hazel eyes, black hair and a greying beard.

Loomis was last seen wearing shorts and a white T- shirt, according to officials.

According to the Muscoda Police Department, Loomis suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.

The Muscoda Police Department is also asking the public to keep an eye out for a maroon 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with plates ACR-5480.

MISSING Endangered person/ Muscoda Police Department. Dana Loomis is missing and considered endangered. He suffers from... Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muscoda Police Department at (608) 739-3144.

