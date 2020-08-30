“One Walk Big Strides for Autism” Walk held virtually this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You might see people walking around your neighborhood in costume the next few weeks.

The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin is taking its annual fundraising walk virtual.

Instead of gathering for one big walk as it has in years past, Starting Saturday, the group is encouraging people to dress up in costumes and t-shirts and walk in smaller groups while sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Jennifer Moore, Fundraising Chair says the traditional walk was supposed to happen in April but due to the pandemic, the decided to change plans. She says she’s happy they were able to make things work even from a distance.

“With a virtual walk and having these mini parades, I think we’re going to actually be able to spread more awareness and increase acceptance more because we’re going to be in so many more places,” said Moore.

This is the event’s 10th year and all money raised stays right in our local communities.

People can still donate and register for the virtual walk until September 13th.

