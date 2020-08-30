President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday following unrest

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday and meet with law enforcement and survey areas of the city affected by protests that turned violent.

When asked earlier Saturday if he will visit Kenosha, CNN reports that Trump said, “probably so” before praising the federal presence in Wisconsin.

“Probably so. We’ve had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard,” Trump said. “Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe.”

This comes after another day of protesting in Kenosha. With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Blake’s father, Jacob Blake, Sr., was among speakers. He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.