Advertisement

Teen killed, another injured in Lafayette Co. UTV crash

Authorities say a 14-year-old lost control of the UTV and it overturned.
UTV fatal crash in Lafayette Co.
UTV fatal crash in Lafayette Co.(wmtv)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BELMONT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old has died and a 16-year-old is seriously injured following a UTV crash in the Town of Belmont, Saturday night.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a UTV crash on County Road G.

Authorities say the driver killed is 14-year-old, Jordan G. Beesecker of Darlington. Investigators believe he was operating the UTV on the private property when he lost control, according to the incident report.

Once the UTV overturned, both Beesecker and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Both victims were not wearing a seatbelt at the time, deputies said.

Authorities say Beesecker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, of Darlington was trapped underneath the UTV after the crash and suffered serious injuries. Stephens was airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS, as well as Southwest Health EMS all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fitchburg police investigate targeted shooting on Viroqua Drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Fitchburg police responded to an apartment on Viroqua Drive around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot.

News

MPD: Building struck twice by gunfire on Madison’s south west side

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police respond to shots fired on Madison's south west side.

VOD Recordings

President Trump to Visit Kenosha

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

Madison racial equality organizations hold art auction to raise money for the homeless

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
On Saturday at James Madison Park, Black Lives Matter organizations in Madison held an art auction with proceeds going towards helping homeless families in Madison. “What we’re going to do is keep buying food, keep buying things that can help feed the community, held clothe the community and help house this community.” Said Darin Hicks who helped put the auction together along with his friend and local artist, Cedar.

Latest News

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday following unrest

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday.

News

Colon cancer growing more common in younger adults

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer highlights the illness, becoming more common in younger adults.

Sports

Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.

Coronavirus

DHS reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
This is now the third day in a row that Wisconsin has recorded over 800 cases, after lower reports of 453 and 392 on Sunday and Monday.

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.”

News

Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.