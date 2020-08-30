Teen killed, another injured in Lafayette Co. UTV crash

TOWN OF BELMONT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old has died and a 16-year-old is seriously injured following a UTV crash in the Town of Belmont, Saturday night.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a UTV crash on County Road G.

Authorities say the driver killed is 14-year-old, Jordan G. Beesecker of Darlington. Investigators believe he was operating the UTV on the private property when he lost control, according to the incident report.

Once the UTV overturned, both Beesecker and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Both victims were not wearing a seatbelt at the time, deputies said.

Authorities say Beesecker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, of Darlington was trapped underneath the UTV after the crash and suffered serious injuries. Stephens was airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS, as well as Southwest Health EMS all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.