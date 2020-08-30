Today is SUN-Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re going to notice a big change in the weather as soon as you step outside this morning. Temperatures are between 10 and 20 degrees cooler this morning compared to Saturday morning. Temperatures range from the upper 40s north of Madison to the low 50s along the WI-IL border. You’ll likely need at least a light jacket before 9 or 10 a.m. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees by 11 a.m. Watch out for patchy fog in the river valleys through 9 a.m.

If you can, make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather this afternoon. Temperatures will be near or just below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Dew point temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Very comfortable air will be in place today. There will also be no shortage of sunshine this afternoon. Today’s UV index will be high with a sunburn time around 30 minutes. Make sure to wear sunscreen if you are going to spend a lot of time outside today.

Sunday's Backyard Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be seasonably cool. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered clouds will start to build in from west to east across the area. Any chance of rain will likely hold off until Monday morning.

A cold front will move from west to east across the area on Monday. This front will be the focal point for scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Plus, there will be a little bit more humidity. This cold front will shift back north into southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Madison and places along the WI-IL border will have the best chance of rain on Tuesday. Right now, heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are unlikely Monday - Tuesday. Most places probably won’t even see 0.5″ of rain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Next Big Weather Maker Impacts (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Sunday - Wednesday AM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be another dry, seasonable day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front will impact the area on Thursday. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, any rain chances with this second front will likely be very limited. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Expect cooler conditions to wrap up the workweek. Temperatures will start to rebound next weekend.

