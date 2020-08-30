Advertisement

Urban League hosts drive-thru voter registration, census

The organization says its annual Unity Picnic helps communities of color access civic participation.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Urban League of Great Madison held its fifth annual Unity Picnic Saturday afternoon, turning it into a drive-thru because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People could register to vote, get questions about absentee voting answered and fill out the 2020 census all from the comfort of their cars. People could also pick up a plate of barbecue on their way through.

For organizers, these annual events help encourage civic participation in communities of color.

“This election is more important than ever. We see what’s happening in our country, we need elected officials that will listen to us during these times and create policies that are beneficial to us and all the citizens of this great country,” said president and CEO of the Urban League Ruben Anthony.

The Unity Picnic is part of the Urban League’s “Souls to the Polls” weekend. On Sunday, they will host a Zoom webinar to answer more questions about early and absentee voting. To register for the webinar, click here.

