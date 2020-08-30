Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 75k confirmed COVID-19 cases

The DHS recorded 537 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has surpassed 75k total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recorded 537 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 696 cases.

Three more deaths were recorded on Saturday. More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

COVID-19 DHS data
COVID-19 DHS data(DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 5,099 total tests on Saturday, 4,562 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 75,337 people who contracted the virus, 5,804, or 7.7 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 66,699, or 88.6 percent, have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscoda police searching for missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dana J. Loomis, 57, was last seen leaving his home in the 400 block of Walnut Street between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. to go hitchhiking, according to the Muscoda Police Department.

News

Clinton man killed in Rock Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A 31-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Bradford Township, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

News

Teen killed, another injured in Lafayette Co. UTV crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sasha VanAllen
One teen is killed and one seriously injured following a UTV crash in the Town of Belmont, Saturday night.

News

Fitchburg police investigate targeted shooting on Viroqua Drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Fitchburg police responded to an apartment on Viroqua Drive around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a person who was shot.

Latest News

News

MPD: Building struck twice by gunfire on Madison’s south west side

Updated: 10 hours ago
Police respond to shots fired on Madison's south west side.

VOD Recordings

President Trump to Visit Kenosha

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

Madison racial equality organizations hold art auction to raise money for the homeless

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
On Saturday at James Madison Park, Black Lives Matter organizations in Madison held an art auction with proceeds going towards helping homeless families in Madison. “What we’re going to do is keep buying food, keep buying things that can help feed the community, held clothe the community and help house this community.” Said Darin Hicks who helped put the auction together along with his friend and local artist, Cedar.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday following unrest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday.

News

Colon cancer growing more common in younger adults

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer highlights the illness, becoming more common in younger adults.

Sports

Bucks advance to second round of the playoffs with 118-104 win over Orlando

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 118 - 104 to advance to the eastern conference semifinals for a second straight year.