Wisconsin surpasses 75k confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has surpassed 75k total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recorded 537 new confirmed cases in the state Sunday. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 696 cases.

Three more deaths were recorded on Saturday. More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

The DHS reports a total of 5,099 total tests on Saturday, 4,562 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 75,337 people who contracted the virus, 5,804, or 7.7 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 66,699, or 88.6 percent, have recovered from the virus.

