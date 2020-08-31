Black lawmakers, community organizers urge increased investment before special session

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Black Caucus were joined by community leaders and organizers in front of the state Capitol on Monday to push for legislation to address policing and find solutions to end gun violence.

The news conference started less than two hours before the Wisconsin state assembly was set to convene for a special session to address police reform proposals he introduced earlier this year.

The groups gathered Monday were advocating for significant increases in investment for communities affected by violent crime, rather than increases in policing. In particular, they are asking for $25 million for a Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund that is designed to replicate successful programs to quell violence in some of the hardest hit communities.

"If you are mad at the situation, be mad at yourself because you brought it on yourself when you ignored it." Tiffany Henry, president of Milwaukee Urban League. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/6Y1IA6ABAH — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) August 31, 2020

“We need resources, not policing. We need schools, not prisons. We need justice, not justifications,” Community Justice Action Fund Advocacy Director Greg Jackson said in a statement released prior to Monday’s news conference.

Jackson argues Wisconsin leaders refuse to invest in communities, and their only solution is to step up policing. He points out other cities have reduced violence by up to half through investment, support for survivors, and peaceful interventions.

State lawmakers were ordered to assemble in Madison for a special session that would start around noon Monday. Gov. Evers announced the session last Monday.

