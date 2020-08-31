Advertisement

County Executive Joe Parisi says Dane Co. deputy Treadwell made a difference for many

The Dane Co. sheriff announced the state's first line of duty death related to COVID-19 on Saturday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made a statement Monday about the death of a deputy who died due to COVID-19, saying he made a difference in the lives of many in the community.

The sheriff’s office announced deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell’s death on Saturday, Aug. 22, saying it marks the first line of duty death related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The memorial service for Treadwell was on Monday. “Today is a sad day, not only for the family of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Treadwell but also for the countless men and women whose lives he touched, both professionally and personally,” Parisi said. ”As a community, today we remember not only a sheriff’s deputy but also a beloved father, husband, and friend to many who left us too early as a result of COVID-19.”

Parisi noted he was grateful to Gov.Tony Evers for asking that flags be lowered to half-staff in order to honor the deputy, as well as planting a memorial tree. “As an additional sign of our appreciation for his service, in the coming weeks Dane County will plant a memorial tree in his honor at a place where Rick made a difference in the lives of many – the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center,” Parisi said. “From all us in Dane County, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the service of Deputy Treadwell and his family.”

He was beginning his 26th year of service to Dane County when he contracted the virus.

Deputy Treadwell leaves behind his wife and three adult children.

