DHS didn’t report many COVID-19 cases or tests Monday following computer glitch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low Monday totals for new COVID-19 cases aren’t unusual for the state Dept. of Health Services. In any given week, the agency’s daily tracker typically shows the fewest - or sometimes, the second-fewest - number of newly confirmed cases were reported on a Monday.

In fact, this time last week, fewer than 400 new positive tests were recorded. It was the lowest total since June. However, this Monday, that number dropped even further, below 300 new cases. While fewer cases should always be celebrated, this latest figure may need an asterisk.

On Sunday, DHS system for local health departments to report their cases was down for a while, the agency confirmed to NBC15. So, that may have disrupted how many new positive tests were sent to state officials. Public Health Madison Dane Co., for example, tweeted early in the day that its dashboard was going to look “artificially low.”

The state database for tracking cases was down on Sun. It's functional again, but today’s dashboard numbers will look artificially low. Expect the numbers to change considerably tomorrow to reflect the reports we’re just now receiving. Visit the data page: https://t.co/8hVPhkOt4T pic.twitter.com/pMaBpWpOVp — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) August 31, 2020

A DHS spokesperson would not say if the statewide numbers reported on its dashboard are “artificially low,” pointing instead to an explainer which references day-to-day fluctuations and urges people to focus on trends, such as those provided by its seven-day rolling averages.

Insofar as the rolling averages, because Monday’s low did replace a relatively low number from the previous week, the seven-day rolling average of new cases did not drop significantly, falling to 678 per day over the past week, in line with the average for the past two weeks.

In addition to the 266 positive tests, 3,552 people were shown not to be infected, according to DHS. That put the percentage of positive tests at an even seven percent, which is low for recent weeks. However, because the absolute number of tests was so low, it did not move the weekly average much. That figure currently stands at 8.2 percent, only a couple tenths of a point off the summertime high set last week.

No new deaths were reported Monday, DHS’ tracker showed. Since the outbreak began 1,122 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus.

DHS figures also reflect that fewer than one-tenth of 75,603 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are still considered active cases.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.